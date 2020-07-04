Editor:
Words, logic, reason matter. I'm moved to parse a letter appearing June 20.
Use of the word "war" in the first sentence immediately betrays divisiveness.
"We are met at a time of great moment to the future of the nation." Interesting you would quote from FDR's speech accepting nomination by the Democratic Party, since your letter wants to criticize their beliefs.
Next you list a "hodgepodge" of groups on the left, clearly only showcasing their diversity. Not your intention? Ending your long list with "and social justice enthusiasts", ensures a description of their efforts as one they, and most Americans, would think well worth touting.
Your description of Trump's presidency as a "clash," again provocative, between an outsider and the "established" liberal left does concede, or "establish" that the majority of voters, as proven by the popular vote last election do lean left.
You accuse leftists of name-calling, but cannot keep yourself from using "wicked witch of the left" for Nancy Pelosi. The leftist "names" you cite seem to derive from actual deeds, as in racist, misogynist, et al, not personal descriptions.
"Truth is a value for both liberals and conservatives." What are you going for here? Are you saying, "Two sides of the same coin"?
And lastly, MSM is how you are allowed to broadcast your musings here, arrived at through specious and capricious reasoning though they may be.
Yes, on to the ballot box!
Anna M. Lambert
North Port
