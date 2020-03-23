Editor:
A recent and brief letter stated that a Christian Democrat is a real oxymoron and suggested you vote your "ideals." It would appear the letter was written by a male. Apparently they are the only ones with choices and probably all are responsible enough to have had vasectomies. If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem.
Considering that the largest Christian organization in the world has been proven to be responsible for sexual crimes and cover up of our most innocent children, this reader continues to believe in a God of love, kindness, acceptance and forgiveness. Judge not lest ye be judged. For those who choose religion, there is also the reminder to let he who is without fault cast the first stone.
Joyce Robbins
Port Charlotte
