Editor:

In the Feb.12 edition, a letter writer described an instance of Jesus representing an individual before a “magistrate” in Rome. I commend the writer for her imagination, but there is no mention — not in the four Gospels nor in any scholarly work about Jesus — of his having gone to Rome.

Perhaps her story was drawn from an Alternative Facts version of the New Testament. Is this the one in which Jesus tells the poor to pull themselves up by their own bootstraps, lauds the money changers in the temple and turns water into Red Bull?

Hey, I like fiction as much as the next guy.

John R. Butler

Port Charlotte

