A Port Charlotte man wrote in favor of the net metering bill using poor assumptions and incorrect facts.
He compared a fictitious lawn chair business to the home solar panel users (hobbyists) and his lawn chair business to the FPL.
He states that FPL’s operating costs are free to the home solar people. Not true! All solar homes pay a grid connection of pennies under $10, every month, even if they send more electricity to the grid than they use. That $10 goes to defray FPL costs.
He states that when a solar home generates more electricity than it uses, FPL pays retail back to the customer. False! They pay back 50% of the value of the retail price of electricity at year's end.
If someone were to provide the wood, labor to sand and paint his fictitious lawn chairs at 50% of his cost, he could turn around and sell them for a 100% profit! He would be doing better than most of the businesses in the USA. He also fails to mention that the solar home paid thousands of dollars to be able to generate the electricity, the return on investment will take many years to break even.
The writer claims that solar homes are an “…absurb economic bias associated with the green power industry.” The government should be doing everything it can to encourage Florida homes to help generate electricity.
He also ignores that the electricity provided does not burn fossil fuels, it uses the sun, which we have plenty of.
