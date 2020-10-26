Editor:
A letter writer claims the Clinton administration was responsible for the taxation of Social Security benefits, and Al Gore cast the deciding vote. This is impossible because the bill taxing SS was passed in 1983 by a Republican controlled Senate and signed by Ronald Reagan, taking effect in 1984.
This is very important because it is part of a much larger picture. Bob Dole and other Republicans saw that Reaganomics wasn’t working because the tax cuts, mostly to the wealthy (trickle down, anyone?) were not paying for themselves as promised, rather the opposite was happening. The deficit was rapidly ballooning, unemployment was up and SS no longer had enough inflow to maintain long term solvency.
Rather than address the problem, Republicans passed, and Reagan signed, 11 tax increases, SS being one of them. The retirement age was increased, pension benefits reduced, and sales tax deductions eliminated on big ticket items like automobiles and large appliances. In other words, they left the problem alone (tax cuts for the wealthy), and squeezed the middle class. It continues to this day. Anyone can look this up at the SS website.
Jeff Baldwin
Englewood
