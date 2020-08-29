Editor:

There were two letters published Aug. 18 by supposedly two intelligent women. I beg to differ. They are either drinking the wrong type of gin or smoking funny tobacco.

One stated if Biden was elected the oval office would have to be redone. I agree, put in people who care about America and fellow citizens and not their own wallets and kissing up to Trump.

She also stated Biden cannot put a sentence together. I find it refreshing to hear someone speak calmly and kindly. Trump has never been able to put a sentence together. He repeats himself three times trying to put one together. He is constantly denigrating people, mocks handicapped and maliciously calls people names. His lying is unbelievable.

One stated Biden would not handle Covid as well as Trump. I would hope not as he would not be advocating injecting Lysol and other unproven cures. One lady stated Trump has done a great job and all with brains should vote for him. Just the opposite lady. Make America great again, dump Trump.

Donald Geoffroy

Punta Gorda

