Editor:
There were two letters published Aug. 18 by supposedly two intelligent women. I beg to differ. They are either drinking the wrong type of gin or smoking funny tobacco.
One stated if Biden was elected the oval office would have to be redone. I agree, put in people who care about America and fellow citizens and not their own wallets and kissing up to Trump.
She also stated Biden cannot put a sentence together. I find it refreshing to hear someone speak calmly and kindly. Trump has never been able to put a sentence together. He repeats himself three times trying to put one together. He is constantly denigrating people, mocks handicapped and maliciously calls people names. His lying is unbelievable.
One stated Biden would not handle Covid as well as Trump. I would hope not as he would not be advocating injecting Lysol and other unproven cures. One lady stated Trump has done a great job and all with brains should vote for him. Just the opposite lady. Make America great again, dump Trump.
Donald Geoffroy
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.