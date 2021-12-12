A recent letter referring to the beginning of a human life as a “cellular blob” was very disturbing. Is a newly beating human heart nothing but a “clump of cells” to be “removed by a simple medical procedure?”
If a woman intended to let the life within her live, would she not use another word besides referring so carelessly as a “cellular blob,” that word is “baby.” What are we coming to if we can be so dismissive of this precious gift we have been given to produce a human life in our own likeness a baby the word reserved for a human life we cherish. The writer conflates abortion with her views of war, capital punishment, genocide, school and mall shootings. She then goes on to add “life threatening,” as opposed to life ending, conditions to the list of abortion equivalents.
A “just" war (as defined in law and religious codes) and capital punishment for certain crimes (including mall and school shootings) are considered reasonable measures by most thinking people. “Life threatening” conditions can be ameliorated, and we devote a great deal of resources to doing so. A life ended cannot be restored. Its potential will never be realized. It is sad and frightening that any woman or man would suggest a decision to end the miracle of the start of a human life be dismissed as something like considering the removal of a malignant growth. We are doomed as a race if that attitude prevails.
