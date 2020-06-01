Editor:
The author of a recent letter lamented the lack of push-back by local conservatives to liberals' opinions. It is ironic that conservatives and liberals accuse each other of having the same flaws.
For example, "(they) have a real problem with anything that is contrary to their belief system." And how are these beliefs shaped? Each side gravitates to media sources that reinforce their pre-existing biases or beliefs to feel more secure about them. Most accept uncritically what they read or hear as the truth, even in the absence of supporting evidence. Then they might say, "See? That doesn't surprise me a bit."
History demonstrates the tragic consequences of uncritical thinking by the people, especially when politics is involved. When we don't question claims by authority figures or opinion leaders, democracy is at risk.
I believe that showing respect for those with whom we disagree is essential. Unfortunately, such respect is absent from the letter to which I am referring. It is not helpful to call the opposition (liberals in this case) "stupid," "lemming,s" or "bad apples" which should be culled. "Culled?" Does the author think that someone with opposing views should be silenced? The First Amendment guarantees freedom of speech to all, no matter what their political views might be.
Demeaning words are far too common in our political discourse. They contribute to societal polarization, dysfunction, and failure to focus on problem-solving. Again, this is very dangerous for our future as a nation.
David Alverson
Port Charlotte
