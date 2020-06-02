Editor:
A reader wrote: Democrats are writing lots of letters. True, it seems Republicans are finding it impossible defending the sick pathological liar and morally corrupt president.
They seem to recall the Billy Bush bus ride when Donald said that ladies love him and let him grab them in their privates showing lack of respect to ladies in general.
His morality has never changed. As for his marriages, he cheated on wife #1, with wife #2 (who got pregnant while he was still married to wife #1). Then cheated with wife #2 with wife #3; cheated on wife #3 with a porn star and a playboy model. He lies, cheats, covets, and colludes, enjoying the full unwavering support of conservative Evangelicals and the party of family values. Truly you can't make this up.
Now we have the Death President making foolish political decisions for his reelection while seniors especially in our county are dying like flies. Predictions are that by October, Covid-19 deaths will surpass 150,000 — how many in Charlotte County?
This is why the loyal Trumpets find it difficult justifying the leadership of the Death President.
Dan Rodriguez
Port Charlotte
