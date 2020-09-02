Editor:
In reading the Aug. 22 Letter to the Edito” I was, once again, entertained by articles of those suffering from the Trump derangement symptom!
First, a writer notes, correctly, that Abraham Lincoln declared “All men are created equal.” True. Then the writer goes off the tracks stating that our nation is a nation of hypocrites as exemplified by President Trump! But that isn't enough.
The writer then ties Marco Rubio, Rick Scott and Ron DeSantis into this racist group of haters! I guess the writer knows nothing about the fact that our President increased funding to minority colleges, “Opportunity Zones” for minorities, “Prison Reform” and the lowest unemployment rate for minorities and women in U.S. history!
Next writer claims that President Trump is distracting “us” by not granting billions of dollars to “fund” the post office! I guess the writer is not aware or willing to admit that this funding has been an ongoing struggle for years and that the “real ploy” was by Nasty Pelosi who knowing that this political bill would not pass but necessary to divert our attention of the fraud and corruption within her party; including the opportunity to control an electoral process with mail-in votes! Oh yes those pesky cages for illegal alien children? Well buttercup that is all Obama!
Capping the leftist lunacy, the third writer claims that Sheriff Prummell, because he supports Trump, should be ashamed. Maybe the sheriff does not wish to be “fried like bacon”! Go figure.
Paul R. Pawlicki
Port Charlotte
