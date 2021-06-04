Editor:
On Thursday, May 27, the Daily Sun ran a letter to the editor and I can’t believe that she believes restrictions on absentee ballots will make it harder for young people, African Americans and Democrats, to vote. So, that means that older citizens, any other race other than African Americans and specifically Republicans will have no problems and find it easy to vote.
What is wrong with that analogy?
“There is a trend to make it harder for people to vote.” Like what? Show an ID card. I have been doing that for many years. Another writer states that “Biden’s strong leadership has in record time enabled vaccines to be available to all that want them.” He seems to forget when the vaccines were ready to be mass produced awaiting approval from government agencies and who was the president then? Also stated, that “Biden’s big idea to vaccinate all” was rejected by the not so strong. I guess those are the same people that did not hoard toilet paper, hand sanitizer and facial masks or recently tried to get some gasoline but someone beat them to it by filling another half dozen 5-gallon jugs.
Nothing like the government forcing vaccines against your will. I love those strong people that have nothing but hatred in their minds that the truth and facts mean nothing. As a not-so-strong person, I will follow my president no matter if I voted for him/her or not. I am a proud American citizen. What have you got to say?
Michael Kopinja
Port Charlotte
