I would like to respond to the woman that wrote recently blaming Democrats for blocking the wonderful job Donald Trump is doing with his presidency and the handling of the coronavirus.
I think she may want to slow down on her daily dose of chloriquine, disinfectant, and blinding light as it seems to be affecting her judgment.
Bruce Clemons
Englewood
