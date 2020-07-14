Editor:
In the July 8 Letters to the Editor there was a letter that misstated the facts on black voting and killings.
Blacks from the Civil War until the depression voted primarily Republican and thereafter voted Democratic.
Since Jan 1, 2015, 4,728 people died in police shootings. 2,385 were white and 1,275 were Black. Blacks are 13% of the U.S. population, but are killed by police at twice the rate of White Americans.
Most white murders are committed by Whites and most Black murders are committed by Blacks.
The homicide data by race published by President Trump last November has been proven to be demonstrably wrong.
Facts matter.
Joseph Batal
Punta Gorda
