First I want to say I am an independent voter who has not voted a straight ticket in over 50 years. (I do not let a political party make decisions for me as I believe I am capable of making my own decisions.)
My concern in the hate mail that is sent to individuals who express their views in the readers' letters. I realize these hate letters come from both sides, as people tend to look for negativity rather than positivity.
I believe you as a newspaper have an obligation to put a stop to this and you could do what some other newspapers do. Verify that the individual writing is the person they claim to be (which I understand you do); and when you publish their article put the individual's initials in lieu of their name (you can use my name on this letter, not my initials).
I personally believe there are some loose cannons on both sides and have personally witnessed it.
How would you feel if one of your readers were attacked because you used their name in lieu of initials (hope you have a good lawyer)?
Help people stay safe while exercising their right to free speech.
Roger Beaudry
Punta Gorda
