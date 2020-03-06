Editor:
I read the letters to the editor pretty regularly and have come to realize there is no fact checking done on information submitted. Two recent incorrect assertions come to mind. A reader claimed the cable viewership of prime time MSNBC & CNN combined were greater than FOX News prime time viewership. Not sure where they got their numbers but the February results are in and FOX had viewership averaging 3.53 million while MSNBC averaged 1.78 million & CNN 1.05 million. You do the math. To add insult to injury, year over year FOX viewership increased 35% while MSNBC’s declined 9% and CNN's was down 3%.
Another reader recently claimed if one broke down unemployment rates by states many had rates of 5% or more. Not sure of their definition of many but the December U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicated three states had rates of 5% or more — Alaska, Mississippi and West Virginia. Since October, 2018, 28 states had all-time lows in their unemployment rates. Now who’s kidding whom? Lots of TDS going around!
Tom Meisse
Port Charlotte
