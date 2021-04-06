Editor:
In response to the March 1 opinions about "Criticism of Biden was almost all false," I offer the following facts as rebuttal to the writer's points.
His claims begin with:
1- "Biden's IQ is higher than Trump's or the reader who penned the original viewpoint essay." Biden has never taken an IQ test, so there is no way to prove this.
2- "Gas prices rose because more drivers were on the road." That is nonsense.
3- "New Cabinet appointees are knowledgeable." Simply his opinion.
4- "Job losses were due to Trump's mishandling of the soronavirus." Untrue/unprovable.
5- $1,400 paid out to individuals will offset the massive, pending tax increases." What are you talking about? That is ridiculous. The proposed corporate tax increases, in time, will lead to lower wages as companies scramble to balance the bottom line.
The only fact the writer got right was "at least we (Liberals) got rid of the Trump administration." That is true. And as the illegal immigrants flow into the U.S., the billions of taxpayer dollars already spent to doctor/feed/house will now grow much higher. Liberals are, indeed, getting what they asked for by voting in 'the human gaffe machine' (Biden's own words).
Thomas White
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.