I see that Republican supporters continue to repeat the propaganda that they see on far right neo-Nazi and other supremacist media. One guy even gave a list of the extremist propaganda sites and "news" sources where he gets his fake news.
One particularly egregious propaganda ploy is the notion that the Smith-Mundt Modernization law somehow allows propaganda to be broadcast in the United States. At best, that is a "sort of/maybe." In fact, the act simply provides for the work of well-respected writers who write for overseas audiences to be published here by request only! Some of their work was already available to Americans via overseas TV, radio, Internet, or shortwave content that is meant for overseas consumption.
In other words, the only significant difference is that Americans can now request that content. The notion that the bi-partisan bill submitted by both a Republican and a Democrat somehow allows the government and broadcasters to publish propaganda is a typical right wing red herring. Check for yourself online here: https://www.usagm.gov/who-we-are/oversight/legislation/smith-mundt-faqs/#q2
Richard Jacox
North Port
