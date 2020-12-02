Editor:
Everyone has a right to their opinions. But when opinions are based on facts asserted in letters to the editor, those facts must be within hailing distance of the truth.
This is the problem with a letter in the Nov. 25th edition claiming that Democrats stole the gubernatorial elections in Connecticut in 2010 and 2014. The writer claims that Republicans won both elections until fraudulent ballots from Bridgeport overturned the results. He sees a parallel with the recent presidential election.
Curiosity led me to search for information on those elections. There seem to be no claims that the Democratic candidate’s 2014 victory by over 28,000 votes resulted from fraud.
The 2010 election was closer, won by the Democratic candidate by about 6,400 votes. It was this election that had controversy about votes from Bridgeport. Unexpected turnout caused Bridgeport to run out of ballots during Election Day. A court ordered that voting hours be extended in the city so that additional ballots could be prepared. The initial statewide results, which did not include Bridgeport, showed the Republican candidate with a lead. Final results including about 24,000 votes from Bridgeport produced the Democratic victory. Those Bridgeport ballots were heavily Democratic, but it is not true that “not one was for the Republicans.” An unofficial recount of the Bridgeport votes sponsored by a local newspaper found errors had actually decreased the Democrat’s margin of victory by about 600 votes from the official count.
The newspaper should correct the misrepresentation of facts contained in the recent letter.
Robert McDonnell
Venice
