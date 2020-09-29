Editor:
A recent letter to the editor accuses President Trump of being a racist, business cheat, rapist and child pedophile, amongst other insults. The writer asks the Republican readers to give her an "answer" as to why they support the president.
My answer:
The President is not a racist. Because he is securing our porous border with a wall, does not make him a racist. It should be noted that many of his initiatives have been very beneficial to minority Americans.
Because he is a highly successful builder/developer in a very competitive field, it doesn't follow that he is a business cheat.
Trump has never raped anyone, which is more than I can say about a former Democrat president.
As for the accusation of being a child pedophile, why "child"? Is there another kind? What evidence is there that Trump is a pedophile, or did you just invent that accusation? It is not based in fact to any degree.
Now my answer as to why Republicans support Trump: He keeps his promises! At least he tries his best to keep them. All the other presidents in my lifetime made promises to get elected and then promptly forgot them. Trump's style frequently grates, but he constantly and tirelessly strives to make America better, safer and more prosperous.
Please, letter contributors, for the sake of all us readers, use only facts and leave out the salacious crap when you write a letter to the Sun.
Barbara L. Hansen
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.