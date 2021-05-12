Editor:
When I read two of the letters to the editor a few days ago, I could only shake my head. One was a letter to the CEO of Walmart, insisting that he bend over for the cancel culture, or risk being blackmailed by folks who promise to fill their shopping carts, leaving them in front of the store, and walking out!
Well, I for one hope Walmart's sales go through the roof this year. I am tired of a certain group of people insisting that companies spout off with political points that they agree with. Companies are in business to provide us with services, not to pander to people who cry (or worse) if they don’t get their way! Don’t shop at Walmart if that’s the way you feel, but don’t try to shove your wishes down the throats of the majority!
The second letter was from a woman who condemned Senator Tim Scott for not saying that this is a racist country. Really? I admire Sen. Scott, who loves this country, which by the way is not systemically racist, as he and his family would certainly know. If and when he runs for president, I will probably vote for him, as will many other “racist” deplorables.
Sandy Dameron
Rotonda West
