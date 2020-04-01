Editor:

One of the most interesting parts of The Sun are the letters to the editor. I distinctly remember thinking of the coming outrage after I read the March 22 letter advocating ignoring treatment of elder people in favor of younger ones during this health crisis. Well, it certainly happened, didn’t it.

I guess I have to say I have mixed emotions about (1) the letter being printed in the first place and (2) the apology printed the following day.

I agree with your statement that the letters are printed to create conversation and can often times be controversial. I also agree it is hard to draw a line. That said, I support your initial decision to print the letter. I do not agree that you needed to apologize. A simple explanation of your decision would have been sufficient. Allow the light of day to expose the letter writer’s ridiculous argument for what it is.

Alex Gregorewsky

Port Charlotte

