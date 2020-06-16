Editor:
Local newspapers play an important role in their communities, maybe the only common source of news these days. We don’t watch the same cable or national news, we don’t listen to the same radio, we don’t read the same magazines, and we certainly don’t get the same social media “info”, but here we are all reading the Sun this morning. The fact that local papers are so endangered as we move to other sources of news, we who continue to support the Sun deserve each other’s support too.
If I am trying to convince you, or even insult you, I must think you are worthy of the attempt. So thanks for supporting the paper, no matter how you vote, because I know for sure that you do vote.
Now, let’s try to find language to talk to each other, so we can really hear and be heard; language that is respectful and not inflammatory. There are good ideas out there and they don’t always align perfectly with a particular political party. Each time I can identify the letter writer’s zealous political persuasion in the first sentence, I don’t bother to read the rest of it: it will be talking points and I already have heard them ad nauseum. Louder and obnoxious won’t change my mind. That’s precious space wasted.
Our country has a lot of issues. This is a priceless format for educating each other. Try to convince me that what you have to say deserves to be heard.
Denise Candea
Port Charlotte
