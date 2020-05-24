Editor:
I like to see those hateful letters that you print, telling us how hateful someone else is. It gives us a real look into how the brain of a Trumper, works.
Kind of how Trump himself would spin it himself. I guess some people just can't recognize a flim-flam man when they see one.
Robert Schultz
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.