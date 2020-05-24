Editor:

I like to see those hateful letters that you print, telling us how hateful someone else is. It gives us a real look into how the brain of a Trumper, works.

Kind of how Trump himself would spin it himself. I guess some people just can't recognize a flim-flam man when they see one.

Robert Schultz

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments