Editor:
Is it really that hard to fact check some of the editorial letters and put an editor’s note on the bottom that the figures or statements are inaccurate or at best incomplete?
Someone writes something almost every week that uses inaccurate information to justify their (often conservative) opinions. We see it with regards to climate change where fossil fuel companies have been spreading misinformation since the 1970s when they discovered the impacts of burning fossil fuels on CO2 levels in the atmosphere.
Recently, a gentleman stated that with only 4 percent of the country having pre-existing medical conditions Democratic efforts to protect them was essentially a misguided waste of money. While 4 percent sounds small, it is over 13 million people, and not far off 5.5 percent, the total population of Florida.
However, information collected by the Department of Health and Human Services under the current administration indicates as many as 131 million people under the age of 65, a figure closer to 40 percent, have a condition which insurance companies would typically charge a higher rate for or deny coverage all together in the days before the Affordable Care Act.
It would only take a minute for an intern to check these numbers, and perhaps it would encourage writers to check their own assertions first to avoid public correction. Many of us would prefer to use our allotment of letters to the editor for things other than correcting misinformation.
Andy Blaher
Punta Gorda
