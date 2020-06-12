Editor:
Enough about Trump already! You're naive if you expect your opinion about the President to change another's opinion or influence a change in the outcome of the election in November.
Let's go another direction and consider social injustice. Maybe there's a chance for change when you think about it. If you are white in America, you are on top of the food chain. Others, not our problem. That's not right.
I read a quote from Texas Longhorn football coach, Tom Herman. “When I make an illegal u-turn and get pulled over I fear about the the cost of the ticket is going to be. I don't fear that I'm going to get dragged out of my car and maybe killed for something I said or did.” That's not right.
We need to stop complaining about our country's leadership and examine ourselves and deal with our prejudices. When was the last time a non-white American did you harm? Too many minorities in America have been left out of the American Dream for too long.
Don't focus on the small number of people who are now looting and being violent. Focus on the majority of non-white Americans who are law abiding and still being kicked aside by the rest of us. They are not, nor have they ever been given the same opportunities as you and I. This is something that should be taking up the spaces in the letters to the editor rather than the divisional hate I've been seeing lately.
Tom Fixmer
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.