Sun apologizes to readers for letter. What! Then the Sun continues, "Perhaps in the light of reaction to Sunday's letter, our editorial board should review its policy."
Perhaps the average citizen reading the paper deserves an apology. As a 77-year-old I always thought a newspaper, especially Letters to the Editor, should be uncensored.
Please go by the old saying, whether I agree or disagree I will defend to the death your right to say it.
Will you be apologizing for your apology?
John Vacha
Port Charlotte
