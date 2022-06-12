Editor:

Back in another state - New Jersey - I have been following the carbon dioxide levels that are rising exponentially! These CO2 levels have not been seen for millions of years!

In various studies, it has been shown that the last time these totals were that high, Earth was a hothouse ocean - inundated planet, as noted by scientists and other studies in many universities.

The ramifications are quite serious! Universities, across the country, are seeing these rapid rising CO2 as a serious causal problem that can lead to serious health issues!

The growth of carbon and other matter is again a serious problem that has possible deadly meaning. We can now see serious melting in the Arctic and Greenland.

It would be nice if the world can work together on these serious and deadly problems.

Bill Weightman

North Port

