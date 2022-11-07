Perhaps Punta Gorda City Attorney David Levin never got that advice about what to do when you’re trapped deep in a hole. (Stop digging.) At Wednesday’s Council meeting, he displayed astonishing ignorance of First Amendment case law as he defended his past support for the city’s unconstitutional sign ordinance. Then he recommended the city not appeal the case it’s already lost, and rewrite the offending statutes.
Levin insisted extensive personal research led to his endorsement of the ordinance. He cited two cases: FCC vs. Pacifica (the infamous George Carlin Seven Dirty Words case), and Cohen vs. California. The former has absolutely nothing to do with our noxious sign ordinance. It impacts broadcasters, who are federal licensees, and therefore can be regulated as to what can’t be uttered on the air. The Cohen case, where a man wearing a F@#k the Draft jacket in a courthouse was charged with disturbing the peace, is absolutely on point against Punta Gorda — and that’s precisely what the judge cited when he ruled the city’s law unconstitutional. Levin shoveled a large load of verbal sewage when he said it didn’t apply because that draft protester wasn’t charged with an obscenity violation.
Because of Levin’s legal advice, our Council passed a law that will cost us upwards of $200,000 in legal fees, police overtime, plus settlement costs in an ongoing federal case. It’s time for Mr. Levin to pack it in. It’s one thing not to know the law; it’s quite another to insist you do — and then bill for bad advice.
