Perhaps Punta Gorda City Attorney David Levin never got that advice about what to do when you’re trapped deep in a hole. (Stop digging.) At Wednesday’s Council meeting, he displayed astonishing ignorance of First Amendment case law as he defended his past support for the city’s unconstitutional sign ordinance. Then he recommended the city not appeal the case it’s already lost, and rewrite the offending statutes.


