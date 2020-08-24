Editor:

Why do you suppose that all the liberal states and cities are the ones having riots, looting and crime problems? Does it begin with demands from the population who then elect leaders who will give them what they want..... or does it begin with liberal leaders who then attract a population of dependent citizens? We all know about the South to North migration of small farmers seeking jobs during the Industrial Revolution, but how did it morph into a society of welfare, dependency and family disintegration?

I tend to believe that welfare programs that reward fatherless households created many of the problems being endured by Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, Detroit, New York, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. All are big, liberal cities within liberal states, who elect liberal leaders who perpetuate the system to insure their reelection. It not only never ends but gets worse every year. It's dependency on the system rather than the individual that gets rewarded.

Economies cannot survive a taxation policy that meets these needs and remain competitive in world wide competition for business. The message: The liberal wish lists are becoming unaffordable quickly. The debt loads and annual increases in borrowing are unsustainable. And so is a system of rampant welfare based on heavy taxation.

Jean Carr

Punta Gorda

