Editor:
Why do you suppose that all the liberal states and cities are the ones having riots, looting and crime problems? Does it begin with demands from the population who then elect leaders who will give them what they want..... or does it begin with liberal leaders who then attract a population of dependent citizens? We all know about the South to North migration of small farmers seeking jobs during the Industrial Revolution, but how did it morph into a society of welfare, dependency and family disintegration?
I tend to believe that welfare programs that reward fatherless households created many of the problems being endured by Los Angeles, Chicago, Minneapolis, Detroit, New York, Baltimore and Washington, D.C. All are big, liberal cities within liberal states, who elect liberal leaders who perpetuate the system to insure their reelection. It not only never ends but gets worse every year. It's dependency on the system rather than the individual that gets rewarded.
Economies cannot survive a taxation policy that meets these needs and remain competitive in world wide competition for business. The message: The liberal wish lists are becoming unaffordable quickly. The debt loads and annual increases in borrowing are unsustainable. And so is a system of rampant welfare based on heavy taxation.
Jean Carr
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.