Editor:
Why is Bernie Sanders, [I-VT] presidential candidate, being bullied to reject the endorsement of popular comedian Joe Rogan? Joe Rogan has a podcast following of 7.3 million. Yet somehow his support of Sanders raised a howl of dismay from the Progressive/Liberal Left.
What gives the liberal Sanders-haters the right to rush to judgment of either Sanders or Rogan? Rogan’s podcasts have included guests from all ilks, from extreme right to extreme left. Perhaps this Liberal Left group is unable, or unwilling, to differentiate between Rogan’s personal character and that of his guests? Some seem to think that by allowing far-right people on his podcasts, he is exposing his own racist and sexist views. Absurd! The guy is a comedian!
Or are they upset because of Rogan’s opposition to transgender MMA fighter Fallon Fox fighting women and a woman? Even though he supports Fox’s right to live life as a woman, his opposition is based on Fox’s perceived advantage in bouts against biological women.
Or could it be that the Left is angered because Rogan rejected Joe Biden’s, Elizabeth Warren’s, and Mayor Pete’s request to be on his show?
All of these misperceptions are possible . . . even probable. The DNC stopped Bernie in 2016 and are afraid they may not be able to stop him in 2020.
Lloyd Stilson
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.