Editor:
In a recent letter, the writer tells us that more people watch Fox than any other news program. While this is true, it is also true that more people watch liberal news than watch the concervative propaganda on Fox. The most recent viewership numbers are FOX 2,680,000, MSNBC 1,961,000, CNN 1,245,000.
The total for liberal news is 3,206,000 while the total for conservative news is 2,680,000. It doesn't take a brain surgeon to see that liberal news is the most watched.
The Rachel Maddow show is the most watched of all news programs, and it is on MSNBC.
Jean DelBonis
Rotonda West
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.