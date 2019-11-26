Editor:

In a recent letter, the writer tells us that more people watch Fox than any other news program. While this is true, it is also true that more people watch liberal news than watch the concervative propaganda on Fox. The most recent viewership numbers are FOX 2,680,000, MSNBC 1,961,000, CNN 1,245,000.

The total for liberal news is 3,206,000 while the total for conservative news is 2,680,000. It doesn't take a brain surgeon to see that liberal news is the most watched.

The Rachel Maddow show is the most watched of all news programs, and it is on MSNBC.

Jean DelBonis

Rotonda West

