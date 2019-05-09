Editor:
Anyone reading these opinions in the Viewpoint are just that, opinions. However, you get the same liberals always writing in the same narrative, anything and everything is Trump's fault and the country is going down the tubes.
Have they seen the job reports, the economy and better relations with most countries? Are we better off now or when the impostor Nigerian president ruled the kingdom? Their are people not only sharing their demented thoughts of a utopia like government and a better way of life they actually believe it.
I always said liberalism is a mental disorder (read the book). And that's all I have to say about that.
Thomas W. Smith
North Port
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.