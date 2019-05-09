Editor:

Anyone reading these opinions in the Viewpoint are just that, opinions. However, you get the same liberals always writing in the same narrative, anything and everything is Trump's fault and the country is going down the tubes.

Have they seen the job reports, the economy and better relations with most countries? Are we better off now or when the impostor Nigerian president ruled the kingdom? Their are people not only sharing their demented thoughts of a utopia like government and a better way of life they actually believe it.

I always said liberalism is a mental disorder (read the book). And that's all I have to say about that.

Thomas W. Smith

North Port

