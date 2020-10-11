Editor:
I am amused at the weight the 2020 election polls still carry in the media after the last Presidential election fiasco. The liberal pundits laughed as conservative news commentators said with conviction, “Trump will win.”
Polls are antiquated and must go the way of the dinosaur. Polls are conducted via phone calls to ‘supposed’ voters. When people had land lines in their homes and actually answered them, it was more accurate information that resulted. Today it’s impossible to give any credibility to poll taking via phone. Why? Phone apps are available and in use that ‘block’ or ‘alert’ callers to potential spam and telemarketers!
I’ve asked all of my conservative friends if they have taken any election polls. None have. Trump-supporting conservatives aren’t being polled because they aren’t answering calls identified as spam or telemarketing. Who are the poll-takers canvassing? People who answer every phone call they get. Liberals.
Conservatives value their time and have better things to do than waste time answering spam and telemarketing calls. Trump gets votes in the polling calls because liberals are going to vote for Trump in 2020. When conservatives are not answering the phone to participate in poll taking, the results are skewed showing Biden winning. The ‘silent majority’ hasn’t spoken yet, but our voices will be heard loud and clear on election night. Trump will win in 2020.
Deborah Harrington
Punta Gorda
