Editor:
Let’s review what went on during the Obama administration.
Double-digit unemployment and millions forced to accept food stamps. A leader that lied when he said if you like your doctor and your health insurance, you can keep them. Premiums would decrease by $2,500 per family (a really big lie).
A red line if chemical weapons are used, then when used, he erases the red line. A leader that sends folks into a dangerous place like Benghazi, then when they ask for security, are denied, then terrorists murder those folks because of insufficient security and your leader blames the murders on a video that no one saw (the lie of all lies).
A leader whose policies prevented attaining a yearly GDP of 3 percent (a record) and whose actions portrayed law enforcement folks in a negative way and increased racial tensions. A leader that appointed a attorney general that sold guns to the Mexican cartels and one of those were used to murder a border agent.
A leader that said to Medvedev, tell Vlad (Putin) I’ll have more flexibility after the election and later his administration approved the sale of 20 percent of our uranium to Russia. A leader that appointed a secretary of state that used an unsecured server for classified information and was not really investigated.
All of these lies and questionable actions and they’re investigating Trump! Let’s just hope this new attorney general conducts a real investigation into several of Obama’s cabinet members and cronies.
Alex Zappavigna
Port Charlotte
