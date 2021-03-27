Editor:
I just wanted to take a moment and congratulate you Trump haters. Congratulations! You are achieving everything you hoped and cheated for.
1. An idiot in the White House.
2. Gasoline prices rising faster than a speeding bullet.
3. Because he is an idiot (POTUS) nominating idiots and total incompetents for key Cabinet positions.
4. Destroying thousands of families through job eliminations by making brilliant decisions (rolling back every positive action taken by Trump administration).
5. Oh, by the way, the massive tax increases coming soon will be wonderful.
I could go on and one and fill this whole, worthless liberal rag with examples, but I am word limited. So just let me close by saying that I am really happy that you Liberals are getting everything you wanted. Thanks a lot!
Lawrence Barron
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.