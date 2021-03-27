Editor:

I just wanted to take a moment and congratulate you Trump haters. Congratulations! You are achieving everything you hoped and cheated for.

1. An idiot in the White House.

2. Gasoline prices rising faster than a speeding bullet.

3. Because he is an idiot (POTUS) nominating idiots and total incompetents for key Cabinet positions.


4. Destroying thousands of families through job eliminations by making brilliant decisions (rolling back every positive action taken by Trump administration).

5. Oh, by the way, the massive tax increases coming soon will be wonderful.

I could go on and one and fill this whole, worthless liberal rag with examples, but I am word limited. So just let me close by saying that I am really happy that you Liberals are getting everything you wanted. Thanks a lot!

Lawrence Barron

Port Charlotte

