Editor:
This is in response to a letters to the editor of May 12.
You presume in your letter that President Trump is not a Christian, you are wrong. Plus, no one can know what is in someone’s else’s heart.
God has used many non-Christians to do his work over the centuries:
In Romans 13:4-7 non-Christian magistrates are called God's servants. In the books of Isaiah, Ezra, Nehemiah and Esther demonstrate how God uses unsaved political leaders for His purposes and even calls them His anointed ones. (Pagan Kings such as Cyrus, Artaxerxes, Nebuchadnezzar and Darius are all Biblical examples of how God used non-Christian kings to save His people from a holocaust, to return them to their own land and to rebuild God’s Temple and restore Jerusalem.)
If you want to discuss liars and adulterers, then let us take a look into the recent past. JFK had Marilyn Monroe; Clinton has many mistresses and lied; and Obama does not even know the truth. Don’t even get me started on Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff, etc.
Hollywood mob are completely brain dead. The propaganda wing of the Democratic party, the pseudo-journalist of mainstream media continues making up stories about President Trump, the more degrading the better.
I cannot think of another person that could have accomplished as much as President Trump in only three years. Even with the persecution performed by the socialist left, he has withstood all of their slings and arrows.
Gloria Campbell
Port Charlotte
