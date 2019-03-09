Editor:
The patriotic Republican Party.
Always stressing law and order — 100 percent behind the FBI and the CIA.
Republicans even supported the special prosecutor’s investigation of Richard Nixon after the evidence was made public.
But now, all of a sudden, the FBI and the CIA are crooks, not to be trusted? Trump supporters don’t trust their evidence?
Our closest allies: England, France, Canada and Germany are considered our enemies. We’ve replaced them with Russia, North Korea, Saudi Arabia. Dictators are now good — the best leaders around the world.
Robert Mueller is a decorated military hero with 11 years as director of the FBI. He is now in charge of a special counsel investigating the KGB’s interference in our elections — he is now wrong for doing his job.
Can Trump supporters understand how crazy this is to the rest of us?
I personally still support democracy.
Liberals and conservatives are both needed for a balance of power.
My hope is that our new stance isn’t the end of democracy in the United States.
Robert Moran
Punta Gorda
