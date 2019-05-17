Editor:
I listen to left-wing radicals and wonder, “Who ties their shoes in the morning?” But then I reflect on a recent letter writer, “The system provides a way of settling things.” Of course. Most people don’t want to get involved. No confrontation for them. “Don’t worry, be happy.” Why not? Everything’s to be free. Ask Venezuelan people about free and socialism.
Remember Saul Alinsky. He died in 1972. Hillary and Obama extolled his virtues. In “Rules for Radicals,” Alinsky lists eight levels of control to create a social state: Control health care and you control the people. Increase the poverty level. Poor people are easier to control and will not fight back if you provide for them. Increase debt. That way you can increase taxes and create more debt. Remove guns from the citizens to create a police state. Take control of every aspect of their lives, food, housing, income, etc. Take control of the media and what children learn. Remove God from government and schools. Divide the people between the wealthy and the poor. This will cause dissent and make it easier to tax the wealthy.
Sound familiar? Watch carefully what’s happening. Liberals should be working for America, not fighting everything Trump does. The Mueller report is out. Accept it. Afraid we’ll discover what was behind a two-year waste of time? Favorite drink in a liberal bar is a “Russian Collusion.” It’s now served as an empty glass, with lots of ICE.
Jerry O’Halloran
Punta Gorda
