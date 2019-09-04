Editor:
I had to chuckle at the letter with the main theme being President Trump's racism — how original — and imploring all Americans to come together.
Perhaps we could make some progress in this area if folks would stop throwing the word racist around at Mr. Trump, and by extension at anyone who voted for him and/or supports him, over everything and anything on a daily basis. Overuse of the word has rendered it meaningless.
My chuckle came when the writer invoked the past times of George Wallace, a Democrat segregationist, and Jim Crow laws, a creation of Democrat-controlled southern states of the era.
Democrats and liberals like to conveniently forget this inconvenient truth of the left's embrace of racism in the past including their widespread opposition of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.They are apparently attempting to assuage their guilt by screaming racism at every opportunity.
I am no great lover of Mr. Trump, but the Democratic party has nothing to offer in terms of either candidates or policies that I could support. I guess that makes me a racist.
John Street
North Port
