Editor:
Sunday's story about the shooting in El Paso had a sub-head which said "Police probe possible hate crime."
Are you kidding me? This is all about hate. The liberals have us divided up into so many groups that a heinous crime like this is only considered hate if it involves someone in one of those groups.
A man kills 20 and injures 26 strangers and they can't say if it was hate. Is it any wonder that we are not making any progress with this type of thing?
Ray Simmons
Punta Gorda
