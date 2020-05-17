Editor:
When I see the letters in your paper written by liberals I wonder if they would know how to present a case other than by name calling. For example, I think President Trump has been a great, a great President. He built a strong economy, brought back our military, made the U.S. an energy exporting nation and brought countless new people into the workforce.
To a liberal reading this I would be sexist, racist, xenophobic, homophobic etc. I put up with Obama for 8 years but on the several occasions I wrote to the paper disagreeing with his policies that is where I focused the argument — at his policies. One last comment, to my good friend who writes quite often to the paper. We refer to the virus as Chinese for a very simple reason — it originated in China.
Troy Wilson
Port Charlotte
