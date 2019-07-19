Editor:
Those among us who are all upset over illegals being sent back home should ask homeland security to arrange to have a family or two sent to live with them. Request the county to make community centers available to as many as can be packed in and also have tents erected in their backyards where they can be fed.
If this became a nationwide program much of the border problems could be solved and everyone could live as one big happy family. It would also help to relieve some of the financial stress off taxpayers.
Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Abdullahi Omar should be willing to accept many families as they have the means to do so.
Having said this my feeling is that the cliche, “Not in my own backyard," would be the unspoken response.
Kevin Rowe
Placida
