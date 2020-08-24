Editor:
The word “enigma” meaning “Something hard to understand or explain” such as:
(1) Isn't it strange that in America our flag and our culture offend so many people, but our benefits don’t?
(2) How can the federal government ask U.S. citizens to pay back student loans, when illegal aliens receive a free education?
(3) Only in America can legal citizens be labeled “racists" and "Nazis," but illegal aliens called “dreamers."
(4) Liberals say, "If confiscating all guns saves just one life, it's worth it.” By the same logic, if deporting all illegal aliens saves just one life, wouldn't that be worth it?
(5) How can someone proudly wave the flag of another country but then consider it punishment to be sent back there?
(6) The Constitution doesn't need to be rewritten. It needs to be reread and understood.
( 7) It has been said that, "Liberals claim to want to give a hearing to other points of view, but are shocked and offended when they discover there are other points of view.”
(8) It has also been said that: “Need" now means wanting someone else's money. “Greed” means wanting to keep your own. “Compassion” is when a politician arranges the transfer.
Robert E. Schoenle
Port Charlotte
