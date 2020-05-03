Editor:

No matter what President Trump (our president) does or doesn't do, liberals will blame him for whatever havoc the novel coronavirus wreaks.

That is how delusional these people are. Even when dealing with the spread of a virus that originated in a foreign country, they can't stop attacking President Trump and everyone they associate with him.

This will not change no matter what the president does or does not do in response to this serious public health threat. Liberals will never stop blaming President Trump so why would anyone keep listening to them?

Rob Kennedy

North Port

