Pelosi, Nadler and Schiff, better known as Moe, Larry and Curly and their minions have continuously misrepresented facts and outrageously lied to the American people in their efforts to prove Russian collusion as well as in their failed attempt to impeach President Trump. They lied to get FISA warrants as well as about the transcripts of Trump's conversation with the Ukrainian president. They are little, spoiled children who don't get their way, cry, take their ball and threaten to go home.
President Trump has accomplished more in his 3 1/2 years as president.
Historically low unemployment, strongest economy in 60-plus years, 4 million new jobs/400,000 new manufacturing jobs, biggest tax cut package in history, significant new trade deals with China, Mexico/Canada, Korea, Japan and the EU, unmatched military, UN members contributing $69 billion more, first president to attend Right To Life Rally, out of Iran nuclear deal, two significant terrorists dead, appointed two Supreme Court and over 55 federal appeals court jJustices, made the USA energy independent, eliminated strangling regulations, building the wall, established Space Force, Obamacare Individual mandate gone, established VA Choice/Accountability Acts, and many more.
The do nothing Democrat liberals and swamp dwellers realize they can't beat President Trump at the polls in 2020 so they continue to try to remove him through various nefarious means. Fortunately Americans are so much smarter than these politicians give them credit and in November 2020 the liberals and swamp dwellers will be crying again just as they did in 2016.
Tony Ciampa
Punta Gorda
