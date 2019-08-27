Editor,
Thank you for highlighting the ongoing challenges that library professionals and their staff have to deal with on a daily basis in, “When self help books aren’t enough.” Too often, public libraries are seen as sleepy little enclaves in their communities where absolutely nothing criminal or inappropriate could possible happen.
As a former public library director I can attest that the security issues regarding the homeless and mentally are just the tip of an iceberg of issues. In my years of library service I and my staff dealt with: sexual activity in bathroom stalls, the defacing of expensive reference books for school reports or because patrons didn’t agree with the information presented, patrons blatantly looking at pornography on public computers as well as out and out theft of library materials.
Libraries are meant to serve the informational, educational and recreational needs of their patrons. They are the great equalizer in our communities — materials available to all regardless of socio-economic status. They frequently have to accommodate this with a smaller and smaller slice of the tax pie.
Librarians are degreed information professionals who with their staff will bend over backwards to help their patrons. They are not social workers, babysitters, EMTs, mental health professionals or bouncers nor should that be required of them.
It is commendable that Charlotte County offers training and workshops but clearly losing a valued library professional at the Punta Gorda Library at a critical junction of transition to a new facility should have county administrators re-thinking what else they can to to support our treasured community resources and the people that staff them.
Diana Lehr
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.