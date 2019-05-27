Editor:
It was with welcome pleasure that I read your article in today’s Sun titled, “Friends of Library receives support.” This article reported on the reorganization of the Friends of the North Port Library with new volunteers and the appointment of a new manager of the Friends of North Port Library Bookstore.
Residents of the city of North Port should take pride in the fact that it has two Sarasota County libraries within city limits: the North Port Library located at the corner of U.S. 41 and South Biscayne Drive and Shannon Staub Library at Suncoast Technical College/North Port, located near the intersections of Cranberry and Toledo Blade boulevards. The Shannon Staub Library also serves as a student library for the college.
Both libraries are supported by Friends’ organizations; Friends of the Library of the North Port Area and Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library. The Friends’ groups are both 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations dedicated to making the public aware of all that the libraries have to offer, including resources, activities, programs, and events.
Equally important, the Friends raise funds to supplement the libraries’ budgets for those activities, programs, and events.
Please support your libraries and Friends’ organizations.
Thomas Renihan
North Port
