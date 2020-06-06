Editor:

This is a shout out to our Charlotte County libraries. I have used the order online and pick up system at the library in Punta Gorda several times during the stay-at-home order. This has been an amazing experience.

The staff, or volunteers, that call and let me know the books are in are always polite. When I arrive to pick the books up; again, the staff could not be nicer. What a service they have provided to our community.

Mary Stromberg

Punta Gorda

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments