Editor:

I want to sincerely thank the Mid-County Library staff for the wonderful curbside service they are offering. It is so safe and efficient. Staff members are pleasant and always very helpful. Thank you. You have made my summer worry free and I’m enjoying more reading while I’m nesting.

I also want to thank the staff at Aldi’s for their marvelous curbside pick up service. I do not wish to enter any stores just yet. They do the shopping for me as per my online list. They have it bagged and ready for pick up. Easy peasy!

Kathryn Pearsall

Port Charlotte

