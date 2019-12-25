Editor:
The Sun ran an editorial objecting to the ending of county licensing of contractors saying that licensing protected consumers. This is the biggest lie ever. Look at Rhino Homes, HD Homes, etc. Nowhere were the consumers protected.
When pressed, all the county can do is repeal a license of a contractor upon complaints. There is no protection to the consumer, no way for the county to force the contractor to make the consumer whole if the contractor fails do to the job. The contractor walks away with the money leaving the consumer holding an empty promise. The real purpose of county licensing is to continue the pay-for-play scheme which generates money for the county, and protect the contractors who play the game and feed money to the commissioners for re-election.
We saw this after Irma when Monroe County arrested contractors hired by locals but who didn’t have local county licenses. It didn’t mean they couldn’t do the job; they just hadn’t done the pay-for-play in Monroe County. This slowed the recovery from Irma, hurting, not helping, consumers.
Licensing should be handled at the state level, taking the counties out of the loop. The state can easily handle this by requiring completion bonds and state licensing for those contractors who really need licensing, freeing up contractors to work everywhere in the state without having to pay to work in a county.
Roger Strahan
Port Charlotte
